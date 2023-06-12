The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.15. 12,343,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434,086. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

