Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

