Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

TRMB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 177,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.