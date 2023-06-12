Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,375. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

