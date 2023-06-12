Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 5,029,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,934,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.