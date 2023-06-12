Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $113,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.4 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 632,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

