Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 207,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 164,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. 17,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,069. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.