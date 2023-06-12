Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,227,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RYT traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $282.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.