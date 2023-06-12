Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in PayPal by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,842,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,625 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PayPal by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,941,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,905,000 after buying an additional 3,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,358,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,532 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $63.73. 15,939,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,548,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

