Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.10.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

