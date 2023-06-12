Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Down 4.3%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.77. 497,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 988,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VAL. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Valaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Valaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Valaris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

