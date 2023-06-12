Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 16,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.85.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
