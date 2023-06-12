Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 16,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

