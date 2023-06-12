Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,592,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.33. 189,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,051. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.