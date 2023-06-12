Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.38. 1,151,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,829. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

