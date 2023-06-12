Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,172 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.59. 3,702,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,393. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

