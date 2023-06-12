Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,236. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

