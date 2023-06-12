Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $162.50. 326,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,340. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

