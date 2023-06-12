Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VARRY remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
About Vår Energi AS
