Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,399. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,364,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after purchasing an additional 321,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vector Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,350,000 after buying an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

