Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.
Vector Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,399. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
