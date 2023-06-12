Verge Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $424,840.50 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,780.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00296963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00533439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00395751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,796,050 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

