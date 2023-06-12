Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 330,271 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 823.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,271 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of APi Group worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.