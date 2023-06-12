Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,681 shares of company stock worth $2,583,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.25. 70,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,122. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

