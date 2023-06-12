Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $5.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.88. 264,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.27. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

