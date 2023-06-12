Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 108,300 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,300 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of VNET Group worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,088,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 613,986 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VNET Group Trading Up 2.3 %

VNET Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 1,408,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.23.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

