Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 12,833 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of United States Steel worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. 4,959,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,860. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.