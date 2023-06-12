Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,689. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.