Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 498,493 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498,493 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

