Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $323.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,262. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.89 and a 200-day moving average of $312.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total value of $202,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

