Vertical Research Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. 609,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,216. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

