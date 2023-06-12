Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NENTF. Handelsbanken cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viaplay Group AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Viaplay Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

