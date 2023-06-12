Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NFJ traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.89. 261,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,291. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,951,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 573,678 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

