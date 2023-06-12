Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 494,701 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,297,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,701 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comcast worth $269,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,549. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.