Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.35. 1,152,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.