Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,821 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $205.76. 765,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

