Wag! Group (PET) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.54% -33.58% -1.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $65.82 million -$38.57 million -1.22 Wag! Group Competitors $610.86 million $23.14 million 279.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wag! Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 203 918 1444 64 2.52

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

