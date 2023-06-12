Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $58,952.67 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $58,952.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.7 %

WRBY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 793,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,926. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $93,249,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warby Parker

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

