Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 383,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of AURA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 82,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

