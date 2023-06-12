Water Island Capital LLC Sells 52,146 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Water Island Capital LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,146 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 6.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $70,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 254,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,041. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

