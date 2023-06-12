Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $67.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. 37,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,709 shares of company stock valued at $465,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Greif by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Greif by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.