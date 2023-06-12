WeWork (NYSE:WE) PT Lowered to $0.20 at UBS Group

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered WeWork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 8,475,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,072,521. WeWork has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at $252,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 535,138 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.