Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 466.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,427 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.17% of Woodward worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2,912.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. 257,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,012. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

