World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $7,997,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

