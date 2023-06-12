X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.75

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 6639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,881,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

