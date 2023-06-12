Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
