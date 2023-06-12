Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

