XRUN (XRUN) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $325.76 million and approximately $41,809.09 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

