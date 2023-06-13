10,543 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 370,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,962. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

