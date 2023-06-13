119,456 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,141,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.21. 112,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.