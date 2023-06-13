12,196 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 76.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,968,000 after buying an additional 417,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

BA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.01. 1,970,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

