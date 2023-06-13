142,534 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 429,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 316,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $59.06. 1,118,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.