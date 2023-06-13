160 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Shares of ELV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.14. The company had a trading volume of 829,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,342. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

